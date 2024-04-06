The Future Belongs To Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.48% or $2.22. The 52-week high for the NTNX share is $66.99, that puts it down -1.53 from that peak though still a striking 64.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.34. The company’s market capitalization is $16.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) registered a 3.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.48% in intraday trading to $65.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.90%, and it has moved by 2.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.24%. The short interest in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 6.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutanix Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutanix Inc (NTNX) shares have gone up 93.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.33% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $515.98 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $545.86 million by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.62%. While earnings are projected to return 78.39% in 2024.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Nutanix Inc insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.79%, with the float percentage being 84.16%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 542 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.36 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $991.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $707.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 12.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $374.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.4 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $207.64 million.