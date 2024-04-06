The Future Belongs To Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.77% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GLMD share is $7.80, that puts it down -2194.12 from that peak though still a striking 23.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59350.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 149.80K shares over the past three months.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) registered a 2.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.77% in intraday trading to $0.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.06%, and it has moved by -8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.80%. The short interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 6210.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.08%.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd insiders own 5.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.16%, with the float percentage being 15.03%. CVI Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $91298.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $39132.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 20401.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6917.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1813.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $614.0.