The Future Belongs To DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s traded shares were 3.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the XRAY share is $43.24, that puts it down -33.83 from that peak though still a striking 18.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.27. The company’s market capitalization is $6.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) trade information

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $32.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by -3.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.09%. The short interest in DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) is 10.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DENTSPLY Sirona Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) shares have gone down -2.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.57% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $969.57 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $978 million and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.90% and then drop by -0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.70%. While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.10% per annum.

XRAY Dividends

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is 0.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s Major holders

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.83%, with the float percentage being 106.45%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 642 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.88 million shares (or 11.75% of all shares), a total value of $995.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $649.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 6.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $286.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.59 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $263.63 million.