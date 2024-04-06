The Current Price For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $124.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $3.68. The 52-week high for the DDOG share is $138.61, that puts it down -11.42 from that peak though still a striking 49.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.60. The company’s market capitalization is $41.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.23 million shares over the past three months.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Datadog Inc (DDOG) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $124.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.65%, and it has moved by -0.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.46%. The short interest in Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 8.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Datadog Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Datadog Inc (DDOG) shares have gone up 40.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.58% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $591.08 million as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 34 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620.09 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $481.71 million and $509.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.70% and then jump by 21.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 9.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.20% per annum.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc insiders own 8.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.94%, with the float percentage being 86.91%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,163 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.33 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Datadog Inc (DDOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $819.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.18 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $608.01 million.