The $6.55 Value Of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $9.02, that puts it down -37.71 from that peak though still a striking 23.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $6.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.13%, and it has moved by 7.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.97%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) is 24.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.77 day(s) to cover.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Fuels Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) shares have gone down -11.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.33% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -98.60% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.61 million and $6.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.00% and then drop by -86.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -118.48% in 2024.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Energy Fuels Inc insiders own 2.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.03%, with the float percentage being 57.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $52.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $50.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 8.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.96 million, or about 4.40% of the stock, which is worth about $43.45 million.