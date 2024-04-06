The $21.32 Value Of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s traded shares were 4.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the FUSN share is $21.55, that puts it down -1.08 from that peak though still a striking 89.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $21.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 115.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 459.58%. The short interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 7.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.98 day(s) to cover.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares have gone up 527.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.80% this quarter and then jump 2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -76.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28k and $80k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 507.10% and then jump by 125.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -80.83%. While earnings are projected to return 0.99% in 2024.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.03%, with the float percentage being 82.67%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.63 million shares (or 15.41% of all shares), a total value of $49.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $5.02 million.