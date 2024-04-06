The $117.72 Is The Price At Which TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX)’s traded shares were 3.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the SNX share is $119.87, that puts it down -1.83 from that peak though still a striking 26.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $86.30. The company’s market capitalization is $10.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 963.64K shares over the past three months.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) trade information

TD Synnex Corp (SNX) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $117.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.08%, and it has moved by 11.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.69%. The short interest in TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

TD Synnex Corp (SNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TD Synnex Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TD Synnex Corp (SNX) shares have gone up 20.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.82% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then jump 5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.08 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.5 billion by the end of Aug 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.35%. While earnings are projected to return 6.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.30% per annum.

SNX Dividends

TD Synnex Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 25 and July 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TD Synnex Corp is 1.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX)’s Major holders

TD Synnex Corp insiders own 11.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.08%, with the float percentage being 86.65%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 519 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.43 million shares (or 40.53% of all shares), a total value of $3.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.55 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $615.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $227.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $149.33 million.