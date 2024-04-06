Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Declined -1.11% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. The 52-week high for the TSHA share is $3.89, that puts it down -45.15 from that peak though still a striking 81.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $501.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.62%, and it has moved by -1.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 278.00%. The short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 15.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares have gone up 9.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.42% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.70% this quarter and then jump 71.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -45.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.13 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.71 million and $2.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -54.70% and then drop by -11.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -137.69%. While earnings are projected to return 57.71% in 2024.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc insiders own 24.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.75%, with the float percentage being 92.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 22.44 million shares (or 12.00% of all shares), a total value of $60.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.47 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $49.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 10.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.39 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $11.76 million.