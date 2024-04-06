Should Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL) Revive After A -811.92% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -5.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.87% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the SFWL share is $17.60, that puts it down -811.92 from that peak though still a striking 24.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $160.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 74060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 339.29K shares over the past three months.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) registered a 12.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.87% in intraday trading to $1.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.20%, and it has moved by 14.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.35%. The short interest in Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.60%.

SFWL Dividends

Shengfeng Development Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders

Shengfeng Development Ltd. insiders own 82.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.10%, with the float percentage being 6.22%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80095.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 31831.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61433.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24338.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $46972.0.