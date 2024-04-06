Should Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Revive After A -2.04% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the CENX share is $17.04, that puts it down -2.04 from that peak though still a striking 65.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) registered a 3.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.66% in intraday trading to $16.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.51%, and it has moved by 53.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.87%. The short interest in Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) is 7.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Aluminum Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) shares have gone up 156.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.96% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.50% this quarter and then drop -81.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $493.65 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $531 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $552.4 million and $575.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.60% and then drop by -7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return -75.82% in 2024.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Century Aluminum Co. insiders own 44.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.17%, with the float percentage being 116.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 10.53% of all shares), a total value of $84.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $51.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.15 million, or about 3.40% of the stock, which is worth about $23.4 million.