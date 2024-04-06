Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Shares Have Been Up About 5.41% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $89.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the STX share is $101.26, that puts it down -12.52 from that peak though still a striking 39.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.32. The company’s market capitalization is $18.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $89.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.29%, and it has moved by -4.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.73%. The short interest in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 9.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seagate Technology Holdings Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) shares have gone up 36.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 252.63% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 196.40% this quarter and then jump 411.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.83 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 286.28% in 2024.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.51%, with the float percentage being 94.02%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,041 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.8 million shares (or 11.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.18 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.05 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $320.65 million.