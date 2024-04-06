Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) Investing Potential Is $1.29

During the last session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. The 52-week high for the RIGL share is $1.96, that puts it down -51.94 from that peak though still a striking 44.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $226.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.84%, and it has moved by -17.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.74%. The short interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is 4.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) shares have gone up 27.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.29% against 9.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.96%. While earnings are projected to return 54.12% in 2024.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Rigel Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.35%, with the float percentage being 62.64%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.1 million shares (or 9.81% of all shares), a total value of $22.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.84 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $4.37 million.