Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RRC share is $37.88, that puts it down -8.14 from that peak though still a striking 31.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.92. The company’s market capitalization is $8.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Range Resources Corp (RRC) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $35.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.74%, and it has moved by 6.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.51%. The short interest in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) is 16.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.6 day(s) to cover.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Range Resources Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Range Resources Corp (RRC) shares have gone up 16.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.42% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.40% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $684.33 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $633.11 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $769.8 million and $468.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.10% and then jump by 35.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -8.38% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.20% per annum.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 22 and April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Range Resources Corp is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Range Resources Corp insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.76%, with the float percentage being 103.78%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 545 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.19 million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $714.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Range Resources Corp (RRC) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $244.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.42 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $218.02 million.