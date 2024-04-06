Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.11% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the QRTEA share is $1.80, that puts it down -76.47 from that peak though still a striking 60.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $399.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) registered a -8.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.11% in intraday trading to $1.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.07%, and it has moved by -15.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.47%. The short interest in Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 5.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.14 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.4 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.53 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.90% and then drop by -9.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 279.00% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail Inc insiders own 8.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.96%, with the float percentage being 72.14%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.48 million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $35.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.41 million shares, is of Contrarius Investment Management Limited’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.97 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $5.91 million.