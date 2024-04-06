PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Received An 18.81% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s traded shares were 4.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the PPL share is $29.03, that puts it down -6.65 from that peak though still a striking 18.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.20. The company’s market capitalization is $20.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.12 million shares over the past three months.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) trade information

PPL Corp (PPL) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $27.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.13%, and it has moved by 1.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.20%. The short interest in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) is 18.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

PPL Corp (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PPL Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PPL Corp (PPL) shares have gone up 18.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.88% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.30% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.59 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.99 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 25.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.22%. While earnings are projected to return 6.54% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.50% per annum.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PPL Corp is 0.98, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders