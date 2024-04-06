One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS)

During the last session, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the GDS share is $18.30, that puts it down -152.76 from that peak though still a striking 30.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.89 million shares over the past three months.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $7.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.80%, and it has moved by 14.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.35%. The short interest in GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) is 10.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.27 day(s) to cover.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GDS Holdings Limited ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) shares have gone down -29.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.23% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.80% this quarter and then drop -111.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $368.56 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $386.44 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $344.61 million and $337.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then jump by 14.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.77%. While earnings are projected to return -221.43% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.51% per annum.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited ADR insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.94%, with the float percentage being 40.22%. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $174.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.77 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $96.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $4.76 million.