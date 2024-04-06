One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI)

During the last session, BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.36% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BIVI share is $8.69, that puts it down -1710.42 from that peak though still a striking 2.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $26.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

BioVie Inc (BIVI) registered a -2.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.36% in intraday trading to $0.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.27%, and it has moved by -42.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.48%. The short interest in BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

BioVie Inc (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioVie Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioVie Inc (BIVI) shares have gone down -86.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.48% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.30% this quarter and then drop -36.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.23%.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

BioVie Inc insiders own 43.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.48%, with the float percentage being 7.90%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 6.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioVie Inc (BIVI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Equity Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72596.0, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.