O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Has Been Falling -30.14% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.49% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the OI share is $23.57, that puts it down -50.22 from that peak though still a striking 13.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) trade information

O-I Glass Inc (OI) registered a -2.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.49% in intraday trading to $15.69, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.42%, and it has moved by -3.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.14%. The short interest in O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that O-I Glass Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. O-I Glass Inc (OI) shares have gone down -3.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.98% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.80% this quarter and then drop -17.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.88 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.77 billion and $1.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -21.78% in 2024, the next five years will return -1.40% per annum.

OI Dividends

O-I Glass Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI)’s Major holders

O-I Glass Inc insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.38%, with the float percentage being 100.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.03 million shares (or 15.50% of all shares), a total value of $512.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $420.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of O-I Glass Inc (OI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.81 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $102.63 million.