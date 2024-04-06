Now Is A Good Time To Buy ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO)

During the last session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares were 3.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the ZTO share is $30.05, that puts it down -43.78 from that peak though still a striking 23.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.90. The company’s market capitalization is $12.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.92% in intraday trading to $20.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.19%, and it has moved by 2.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.36%. The short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) is 16.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) shares have gone down -12.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.94% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.90% this quarter and then jump 4.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.25 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 9.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.36%. While earnings are projected to return 15.40% in 2024, the next five years will return 17.80% per annum.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR insiders own 4.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.52%, with the float percentage being 45.52%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 41.79 million shares (or 6.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $482.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 36.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.02 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $139.66 million.