Now Is A Good Time To Buy Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP)

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.20% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $4.53, that puts it down -23.1 from that peak though still a striking 67.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $62.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 521.30K shares over the past three months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) registered a 12.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.20% in intraday trading to $3.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.57%, and it has moved by 23.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.81%. The short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 3.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.64 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.4 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -63.43% in 2024.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc insiders own 33.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.43%, with the float percentage being 6.68%. Msd Partners, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29305.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $90259.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24496.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $75447.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5999.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20096.0 market value.