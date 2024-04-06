Now Is A Good Time To Buy FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN)

During the last session, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.53% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the FGEN share is $20.90, that puts it down -1190.12 from that peak though still a striking 79.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $160.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.82 million shares over the past three months.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) registered a 2.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.53% in intraday trading to $1.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.06%, and it has moved by -13.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.38%. The short interest in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 5.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FibroGen Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares have gone up 116.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.18% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.40% this quarter and then jump 55.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.08 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.23%. While earnings are projected to return 55.68% in 2024.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc insiders own 6.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.45%, with the float percentage being 76.31%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 13.93% of all shares), a total value of $36.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 5.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $7.78 million.