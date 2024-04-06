Now Is A Good Time To Buy Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID)

During the last session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SID share is $4.03, that puts it down -37.07 from that peak though still a striking 31.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $3.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $2.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.07%, and it has moved by -12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.97%. The short interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) is 2.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) shares have gone up 38.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 350.00% against -11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 171.40% this quarter and then jump 266.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 46.05% in 2024, the next five years will return 3.91% per annum.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.01%, with the float percentage being 3.01%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.67 million shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $14.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $7.53 million.