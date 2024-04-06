Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC)

During the last session, Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s traded shares were 4.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.58% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the BHC share is $11.46, that puts it down -10.09 from that peak though still a striking 46.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.57. The company’s market capitalization is $3.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) registered a 3.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.58% in intraday trading to $10.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.89%, and it has moved by 12.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.88%. The short interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) is 23.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 9 day(s) to cover.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bausch Health Companies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) shares have gone up 29.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.18% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.70% this quarter and then jump 17.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.15 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.35 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.97 billion and $2.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.76%. While earnings are projected to return 12.75% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.60% per annum.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Bausch Health Companies Inc insiders own 8.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.00%, with the float percentage being 88.22%. Icahn Carl C is the largest shareholder of the company, while 323 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.72 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $277.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.44 million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $211.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 15.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.24 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $41.2 million.