Now Is A Good Time To Buy Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN)

During the last session, Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares were 4.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AZN share is $76.56, that puts it down -13.51 from that peak though still a striking 10.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.47. The company’s market capitalization is $209.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.25 million shares over the past three months.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $67.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.44%, and it has moved by 3.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.99%. The short interest in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) is 9.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astrazeneca plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) shares have gone up 1.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.47% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.20% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.01 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.5 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.55 billion and $10.96 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.80% and then jump by 14.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.72%. While earnings are projected to return 11.75% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

AZN Dividends

Astrazeneca plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Astrazeneca plc ADR is 1.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Astrazeneca plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.80%, with the float percentage being 16.80%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,345 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52.85 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $3.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.13 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 25.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.84 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.46 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 billion.