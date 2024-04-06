Now Is A Good Time To Buy Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL)

During the last session, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.34% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AVXL share is $10.45, that puts it down -136.43 from that peak though still a striking -0.68% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $362.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) registered a -1.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.34% in intraday trading to $4.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.16%, and it has moved by -11.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.23%. The short interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is 20.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.62 day(s) to cover.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anavex Life Sciences Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) shares have gone down -30.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.00% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.30% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.03%. While earnings are projected to return 20.00% in 2024.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation insiders own 3.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.06%, with the float percentage being 33.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 6.67 million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $29.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $8.96 million.