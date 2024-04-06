Now Is A Good Time To Buy Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD)

During the last session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.27% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the FOLD share is $14.57, that puts it down -24.32 from that peak though still a striking 17.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.09 million shares over the past three months.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) registered a 2.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.27% in intraday trading to $11.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by -6.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.23%. The short interest in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) is 32.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.3 day(s) to cover.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amicus Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) shares have gone up 8.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.92% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 86.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.96 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.77 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $83.08 million and $94.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.80% and then jump by 33.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.84%. While earnings are projected to return 100.97% in 2024.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Amicus Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.58%, with the float percentage being 110.41%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.66 million shares (or 9.63% of all shares), a total value of $347.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.4 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $344.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.35 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $92.28 million.