Now Is A Good Time To Buy American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)

During the last session, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the AIG share is $78.95, that puts it down -1.6 from that peak though still a striking 37.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.95. The company’s market capitalization is $52.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.98 million shares over the past three months.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) trade information

American International Group Inc (AIG) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $77.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by 3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.83%. The short interest in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is 8.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

American International Group Inc (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American International Group Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American International Group Inc (AIG) shares have gone up 30.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.57% against 14.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.72 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.45 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.98 billion and $13.22 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.70% and then drop by -13.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.59% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American International Group Inc is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

American International Group Inc insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.64%, with the float percentage being 93.91%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,367 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 71.96 million shares (or 10.57% of all shares), a total value of $5.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.87 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American International Group Inc (AIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.71 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.44 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1.59 billion.