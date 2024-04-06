Now Is A Good Time To Buy American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)

During the last session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 3.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $26.44, that puts it down -7.92 from that peak though still a striking 59.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.59 million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $24.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.00%, and it has moved by 4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.96%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 20.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares have gone up 48.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.90% this quarter and then jump 44.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.10%. While earnings are projected to return 13.46% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.60% per annum.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders own 6.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.55%, with the float percentage being 109.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 443 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.72 million shares (or 15.05% of all shares), a total value of $350.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.88 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $329.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 12.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.83 million, or about 5.99% of the stock, which is worth about $166.18 million.