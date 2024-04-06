NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) Have Jumped 1.13% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares were 4.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the NOV share is $21.91, that puts it down -6.83 from that peak though still a striking 31.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $8.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.74 million shares over the past three months.

NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) trade information

NOV Inc (NOV) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $20.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.07%, and it has moved by 18.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.29%. The short interest in NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) is 8.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

NOV Inc (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NOV Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NOV Inc (NOV) shares have gone up 6.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.65% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.60% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.12 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.24 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.96 billion and $2.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -34.83% in 2024, the next five years will return 32.30% per annum.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NOV Inc is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.71%, with the float percentage being 98.42%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 529 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.27 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $629.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $599.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NOV Inc (NOV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 26.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $540.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.32 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $257.39 million.