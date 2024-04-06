Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN)’s Stock Is Down -91.27% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.37% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the LGVN share is $44.00, that puts it down -1900.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $5.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91230.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 39.50K shares over the past three months.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) registered a 8.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.37% in intraday trading to $2.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.31%, and it has moved by -58.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.27%. The short interest in Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) is 15400.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Longeveron Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Longeveron Inc (LGVN) shares have gone down -91.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 13.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.24%. While earnings are projected to return 31.37% in 2024.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Longeveron Inc insiders own 11.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.43%, with the float percentage being 27.61%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 2.92% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Longeveron Inc (LGVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65090.0, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.