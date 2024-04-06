Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Stock Dropped -5.94% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. The 52-week high for the LXRX share is $3.79, that puts it down -83.98 from that peak though still a striking 55.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $507.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.81 million shares over the past three months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.17%, and it has moved by -5.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.97%. The short interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 21.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) shares have gone up 100.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.13% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.60% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,043.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.97 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.80%. While earnings are projected to return 10.13% in 2024.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.16%, with the float percentage being 83.55%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 117.55 million shares (or 48.00% of all shares), a total value of $269.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.0 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $4.35 million.