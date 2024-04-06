KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Has Grown 97.86% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s traded shares were 2.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $2.76. The 52-week high for the KKR share is $103.48, that puts it down -2.53 from that peak though still a striking 52.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.79. The company’s market capitalization is $89.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.49 million shares over the past three months.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) trade information

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $100.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.35%, and it has moved by 4.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.86%. The short interest in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) is 7.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KKR & Co. Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares have gone up 68.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.54% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 58.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.64 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.81 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.22 billion and $1.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.40% and then jump by 24.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.69%. While earnings are projected to return 44.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 25.02% per annum.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KKR & Co. Inc is 0.66, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

KKR & Co. Inc insiders own 24.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.74%, with the float percentage being 76.09%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 42.0 million shares (or 4.75% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.24 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.49 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 billion.