Is Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Still A Buy After plugging 11.50% Last Week?

During the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.94% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the SGML share is $43.18, that puts it down -198.82 from that peak though still a striking 27.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) registered a 4.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.94% in intraday trading to $14.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.50%, and it has moved by -4.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.32%. The short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 10.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.18 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.13%. While earnings are projected to return 188.89% in 2024.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Sigma Lithium Corporation insiders own 7.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.55%, with the float percentage being 80.25%. Nucleo Capital Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 2.31% of all shares), a total value of $101.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Frontier Capital Management Company LLC’s that is approximately 1.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $62.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $18.56 million.