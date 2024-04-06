Is Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.56% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the PRCH share is $4.78, that puts it down -10.14 from that peak though still a striking 88.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $423.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) registered a -3.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.56% in intraday trading to $4.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.70%, and it has moved by 44.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 178.21%. The short interest in Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 9.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Porch Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Porch Group Inc (PRCH) shares have gone up 478.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.29% against 20.00.

While earnings are projected to return 33.97% in 2024.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Porch Group Inc insiders own 23.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.38%, with the float percentage being 71.03%. Granahan Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.46 million shares (or 12.65% of all shares), a total value of $17.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Porch Group Inc (PRCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.65 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $3.66 million.