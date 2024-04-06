Is PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -19.44% YTD?

During the last session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 6.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.34% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $152.99, that puts it down -29.8 from that peak though still a striking 49.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.67. The company’s market capitalization is $156.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.67 million shares over the past three months.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) registered a 0.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.34% in intraday trading to $117.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.39%, and it has moved by 1.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.02%. The short interest in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is 23.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDD Holdings Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) shares have gone up 20.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.12% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.30% this quarter and then jump 37.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.42 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.5 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.45 billion and $5.97 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 134.30% and then jump by 109.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 33.65% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.59% per annum.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

PDD Holdings Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.66%, with the float percentage being 31.66%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,004 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.17 million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 10.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.04 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $542.2 million.