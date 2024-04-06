Is Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) Still A Buy After A -3.44% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s traded shares were 1.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.64 million shares over the past three months.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.35% in intraday trading to $0.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.44%, and it has moved by -30.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.05%. The short interest in Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) shares have gone down -77.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.58% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.60% this quarter and then jump 89.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.56 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.15 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.47%. While earnings are projected to return 89.65% in 2024.

NBY Dividends

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.95%, with the float percentage being 3.97%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44923.0 shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $33791.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11193.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8419.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9912.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7455.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3965.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2576.0.