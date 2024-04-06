Is Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares were 3.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.47% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the GENI share is $8.45, that puts it down -36.51 from that peak though still a striking 42.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) registered a 7.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.47% in intraday trading to $6.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.41%, and it has moved by -7.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.83%. The short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is 5.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Sports Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares have gone up 22.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.42% against 22.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.85 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.09 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $97.23 million and $86.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.20% and then jump by 8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.88%. While earnings are projected to return 58.24% in 2024.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders own 28.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.24%, with the float percentage being 81.79%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.53 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $127.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.53 million shares, is of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $65.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.11 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $17.77 million.