Is Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.03% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GAU share is $1.54, that puts it up 0.65 from that peak though still a striking 66.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $392.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 594.81K shares over the past three months.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) registered a 4.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.03% in intraday trading to $1.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.71%, and it has moved by 37.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 145.41%. The short interest in Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Galiano Gold Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) shares have gone up 160.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.00% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 101.57% in 2024.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

Galiano Gold Inc insiders own 26.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.06%, with the float percentage being 73.48%. Ruffer LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.38 million shares (or 11.73% of all shares), a total value of $15.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.66 million shares, is of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 8.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.