Is Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 31.16% YTD?

During the last session, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares were 2.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the FLEX share is $30.93, that puts it down -6.43 from that peak though still a striking 51.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.14. The company’s market capitalization is $12.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.03 million shares over the past three months.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Flex Ltd (FLEX) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $29.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.57%, and it has moved by -5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.60%. The short interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 6.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flex Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flex Ltd (FLEX) shares have gone up 50.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.36% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.30% this quarter and then drop -3.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.1 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.28 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.61%. While earnings are projected to return 46.36% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.60% per annum.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Flex Ltd is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.46%, with the float percentage being 98.12%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 652 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.14 million shares (or 10.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.42 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flex Ltd (FLEX) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 17.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $476.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.01 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $414.82 million.