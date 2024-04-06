Is Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Hit More of the Losses Given A -33.56% Dip From High?

During the last session, Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.02% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DT share is $61.41, that puts it down -33.56 from that peak though still a striking 12.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.27. The company’s market capitalization is $13.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.66 million shares over the past three months.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) trade information

Dynatrace Inc (DT) registered a 0.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.02% in intraday trading to $45.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by -0.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.98%. The short interest in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) is 3.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Dynatrace Inc (DT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynatrace Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynatrace Inc (DT) shares have gone down -1.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.62% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.90% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $375.23 million as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $393.83 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $314.48 million and $326.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.30% and then jump by 20.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.27%. While earnings are projected to return 20.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.95% per annum.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Dynatrace Inc insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.59%, with the float percentage being 91.99%. Thoma Bravo, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 754 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51.67 million shares (or 17.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynatrace Inc (DT) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.75 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $347.36 million.