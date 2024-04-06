Is Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Hit More of the Losses Given A -3.06% Dip From High?

During the last session, Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares were 4.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.26% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the OWL share is $19.87, that puts it down -3.06 from that peak though still a striking 49.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $8.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.63 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) registered a 1.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.26% in intraday trading to $19.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.23%, and it has moved by 8.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.04%. The short interest in Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) is 17.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.78 day(s) to cover.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blue Owl Capital Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) shares have gone up 50.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.23% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $478.2 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $509.85 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $377.4 million and $401.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.70% and then jump by 27.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 26.36% in 2024, the next five years will return 23.45% per annum.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Inc insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.17%, with the float percentage being 92.19%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56.75 million shares (or 12.48% of all shares), a total value of $661.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.0 million shares, is of ICONIQ Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 11.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $582.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 22.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $256.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.02 million, or about 4.84% of the stock, which is worth about $256.53 million.