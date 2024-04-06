Is Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BYND share is $19.25, that puts it down -159.78 from that peak though still a striking 24.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.58. The company’s market capitalization is $479.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.63 million shares over the past three months.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $7.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.51%, and it has moved by -8.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.73%. The short interest in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is 21.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beyond Meat Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) shares have gone down -12.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.92% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.30% this quarter and then jump 34.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.38 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.03 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.24 million and $102.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.30% and then drop by -6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.31%. While earnings are projected to return 54.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Beyond Meat Inc insiders own 8.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.74%, with the float percentage being 42.45%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.26 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $81.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.4 million shares, is of Parkwood LLC’s that is approximately 8.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $70.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $20.45 million.