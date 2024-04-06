Investing In Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 5.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.93% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the TME share is $11.80, that puts it down -1.29 from that peak though still a striking 51.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $8.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.12 million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) registered a 3.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.93% in intraday trading to $11.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.11%, and it has moved by 21.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.66%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 30.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares have gone up 88.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.75% against 22.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $917.36 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $982.99 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.83%. While earnings are projected to return 25.01% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.89% per annum.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.56%, with the float percentage being 50.56%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 434 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.43 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $276.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $247.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 19.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.63 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $60.32 million.