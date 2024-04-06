Investing In On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares were 5.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the ONON share is $37.08, that puts it down -15.95 from that peak though still a striking 26.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.41. The company’s market capitalization is $9.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.60 million shares over the past three months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

On Holding AG (ONON) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $31.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.61%, and it has moved by -2.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.63%. The short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 29.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that On Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. On Holding AG (ONON) shares have gone up 27.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.82% against -4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $549.7 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $616.27 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $465.32 million and $492.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.10% and then jump by 25.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 97.67% in 2024.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders own 25.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.57%, with the float percentage being 77.66%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 392 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.28 million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $933.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.33 million shares, is of Jennison Associates LLC’s that is approximately 2.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $241.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of On Holding AG (ONON) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $236.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.91 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $141.45 million.