ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING)’s Stock Is Up 30.17%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ING share is $17.10, that puts it down -1.36 from that peak though still a striking 30.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.78. The company’s market capitalization is $55.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) trade information

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $16.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.30%, and it has moved by 17.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.60%. The short interest in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ING Groep N.V. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) shares have gone up 28.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.61% against 0.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.51%. While earnings are projected to return -9.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.90% per annum.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ING Groep N.V. ADR is 0.81, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.04%, with the float percentage being 5.04%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 447 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56.89 million shares (or 1.57% of all shares), a total value of $766.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.54 million shares, is of MUFG Securities EMEA PLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $168.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) shares are Avantis International Equity ETF and Wasatch Global Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Avantis International Equity ETF owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.69 million.