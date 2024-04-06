How Will Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Look After It Drops -11.11% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.44% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SVM share is $4.20, that puts it down -11.11 from that peak though still a striking 44.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $670.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $3.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.95%, and it has moved by 41.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.55%. The short interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) is 4.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvercorp Metals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) shares have gone up 70.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.52% against 18.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.9 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.15 million and $60.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.70% and then jump by 1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.09%. While earnings are projected to return 79.60% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Silvercorp Metals Inc insiders own 4.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.61%, with the float percentage being 36.20%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.44 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $23.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.09 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.32 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $10.16 million.