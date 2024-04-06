Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Is Worth Evaluating At $42.09

During the last session, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s traded shares were 3.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the HOG share is $44.16, that puts it down -4.92 from that peak though still a striking 39.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.43. The company’s market capitalization is $5.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $42.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.77%, and it has moved by 9.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.82%. The short interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 6.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harley-Davidson, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) shares have gone up 33.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.35% against 13.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.82%. While earnings are projected to return -13.19% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is 0.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

Harley-Davidson, Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.76%, with the float percentage being 90.50%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 555 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.43 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $472.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.8 million shares, is of H Partners Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $415.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.03 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $133.31 million.