Given A -55.2% Drop From High, Can MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)’s traded shares were 1.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the MXL share is $35.09, that puts it down -55.2 from that peak though still a striking 40.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 734.85K shares over the past three months.

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $22.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.10%, and it has moved by 11.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.43%. The short interest in MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.63 day(s) to cover.

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MaxLinear Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MaxLinear Inc (MXL) shares have gone up 3.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -102.73% against -11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -127.00% this quarter and then drop -138.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.03 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.41 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.83%. While earnings are projected to return -110.61% in 2024.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

MaxLinear Inc insiders own 6.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.06%, with the float percentage being 92.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.53 million shares (or 23.14% of all shares), a total value of $426.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 16.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $299.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MaxLinear Inc (MXL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 3.75% of the stock, which is worth about $69.2 million.