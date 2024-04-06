Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) Received An -11.79% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the G share is $45.99, that puts it down -45.35 from that peak though still a striking 7.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.41. The company’s market capitalization is $5.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) trade information

Genpact Ltd (G) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $31.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.98%, and it has moved by -6.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.29%. The short interest in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) is 3.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

Genpact Ltd (G) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genpact Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genpact Ltd (G) shares have gone down -11.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.34% against 4.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.1 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.59%. While earnings are projected to return 1.01% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.87% per annum.

G Dividends

Genpact Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Genpact Ltd is 0.57, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G)’s Major holders

Genpact Ltd insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.92%, with the float percentage being 99.92%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 21.31 million shares (or 11.82% of all shares), a total value of $674.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $543.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genpact Ltd (G) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund owns about 6.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $197.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.68 million, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $179.61 million.