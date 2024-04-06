For Risk-Tolerant Investors, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the HITI share is $2.85, that puts it down -13.1 from that peak though still a striking 54.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $189.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.37K shares over the past three months.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

High Tide Inc. (HITI) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $2.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.14%, and it has moved by 50.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.85%. The short interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) is 3.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.33 day(s) to cover.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that High Tide Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares have gone up 48.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 17.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.34 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.97 million by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.01%.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 12 and June 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

High Tide Inc. insiders own 9.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.95%, with the float percentage being 12.07%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.79 million shares (or 2.38% of all shares), a total value of $2.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.57 million shares, is of CVA Family Office, LLC’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $2.88 million.